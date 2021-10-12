How the latest U.S. Census numbers indicate changing demographics in Maine that impact our economy and society
The latest U.S. Census figures indicate shifts in Maine's population. We'll talk with experts on what repercussions these demographic changes will have on the state's economy and culture—and how organizations and communities are preparing for the future.
Panelists:
Amanda Rector, Maine State Economist
Heather Johnson, Commissioner, Maine Department of Economic & Community Development
VIP Callers:
Ryan Wallace, director, Maine Center for Business and Economic Research, Muskie School of Public Service, University of Southern Maine
Joy Barresi Saucier, executive director, Aroostook Agency on Aging
Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public