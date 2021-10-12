© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

How the latest U.S. Census numbers indicate changing demographics in Maine that impact our economy and society

Published October 12, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
download.png
Courtesy of U.S. Census Bureau
/

The latest U.S. Census figures indicate shifts in Maine's population. We'll talk with experts on what repercussions these demographic changes will have on the state's economy and culture—and how organizations and communities are preparing for the future.

Panelists:
Amanda Rector, Maine State Economist
Heather Johnson, Commissioner, Maine Department of Economic & Community Development
VIP Callers:
Ryan Wallace, director, Maine Center for Business and Economic Research, Muskie School of Public Service, University of Southern Maine
Joy Barresi Saucier, executive director, Aroostook Agency on Aging
Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Keith Shortall
Keith grew up in Thomaston, Maine, and graduated from Bowdoin College in 1982, majoring in philosophy. He began his career in commercial broadcasting in Portland, before moving to Maine Public in 1989. Keith has taken on a number of roles at Maine Public and is the primary editor of Maine news and feature stories aired on Maine Public Radio, and TV news specials including election debates and the annual live State of the State address. Keith is the host and producer of the weekly political roundtable Across the Aisle and on occasion takes the host chair for the daily call-in news program Maine Calling.
See stories by Keith Shortall
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han