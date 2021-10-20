© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Understanding Ballot Question 3 and the support and opposition to the right-to-food proposal

Published October 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
8046867319_a6efdbfbf7_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/chiotsrun/
/

Our panelists discuss the issues surrounding Ballot Question 3, which asks:
Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to declare that all individuals have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health and well-being? 

Panelists:
Heather Retberg, co-owner, Quill’s End Farm, Penobscot; co-author of the proposed amendment
Catherine Conlow, executive director, Maine Municipal Association

VIP Callers:
Denisse Cordova Montes, Practitioner in Residence, Human Rights Clinic & Lecturer in Law,University of Miami School of Law
Beth Gallie, president, Maine Animal Coalition
Craig Hickman, Maine State Senator (D-Winthrop); organic farmer
Casey Cole, president, Maine Veterinary Medical Association

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han