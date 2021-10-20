Understanding Ballot Question 3 and the support and opposition to the right-to-food proposal
Our panelists discuss the issues surrounding Ballot Question 3, which asks:
Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to declare that all individuals have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health and well-being?
Panelists:
Heather Retberg, co-owner, Quill’s End Farm, Penobscot; co-author of the proposed amendment
Catherine Conlow, executive director, Maine Municipal Association
VIP Callers:
Denisse Cordova Montes, Practitioner in Residence, Human Rights Clinic & Lecturer in Law,University of Miami School of Law
Beth Gallie, president, Maine Animal Coalition
Craig Hickman, Maine State Senator (D-Winthrop); organic farmer
Casey Cole, president, Maine Veterinary Medical Association