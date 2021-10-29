Stories about ghosts, mysteries and the paranormal in Maine

Stories of paranormal incidents abound in Maine—some are well known, others more obscure. We'll hear ghost stories, old and new—and our listeners will share their own family legends and tales of the inexplicable.

Panelists:

Jamie Kingman Rice, deputy director, Collections & Program, Maine Historical Society

Marcus LiBrizzi, professor of English, Creative Arts Program, University of Maine - Machias

Thomas Verde, writer, reporter, author of Maine Ghost Stories & Legends