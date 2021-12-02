Maine's State Climate Action Plan, one year in—what it includes, what progress has been made, what's ahead

Maine’s wide-ranging state action plan for tackling climate change has been in place for one year. We learn about what the plan outlines, what has been accomplished so far, and what some next steps are— both short-term and long-term—to reduce the impacts of climate change in Maine.

This program is part of Maine Public’s special series: “Climate Driven.”

Panelists:

Hannah Pingree, director, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation & the Future; co-chair, Maine Climate Council

Ivan Fernandez, distinguished Maine professor, Climate Change Institute, University of Maine; co-chair, Scientific & Technical Subcommittee, Maine Climate Council

Resources:

Maine Climate Action Plan: "Maine Won't Wait"

