Maine Calling

Maine's State Climate Action Plan, one year in—what it includes, what progress has been made, what's ahead

Published December 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
Maine’s wide-ranging state action plan for tackling climate change has been in place for one year. We learn about what the plan outlines, what has been accomplished so far, and what some next steps are— both short-term and long-term—to reduce the impacts of climate change in Maine.

This program is part of Maine Public’s special series: “Climate Driven.”

Panelists:
Hannah Pingree, director, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation & the Future; co-chair, Maine Climate Council
Ivan Fernandez, distinguished Maine professor, Climate Change Institute, University of Maine; co-chair, Scientific & Technical Subcommittee, Maine Climate Council

Resources:
Maine Climate Action Plan: "Maine Won't Wait"

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
