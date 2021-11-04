Climate Driven promo, Esta

From Maine’s coastline, lakes, and rivers to its mountains, forests, and farmland, people near and far are drawn here to enjoy the state’s natural beauty.

But warming temperatures and climate change are among the most pressing issues facing the state and its local communities. The consequences of action — or inaction — will have a direct affect on future generations of Mainers.

That’s why our newsroom is taking a yearlong road trip through Maine’s 16 counties — from York to Aroostook and beyond — to explore the effects of climate change. While global leaders meet to accelerate action toward climate goals, we’ll explore what’s happening here in Maine, county by county. Maine Public will report on how communities are preparing for milder winters, heavy rainstorms, invasive species and sea level rise — while also trying to cut carbon emissions. Along the way, we’ll bring you the voices of state and local leaders, farmers, scientists and everyday Mainers.

Climate Driven starts Monday, Nov. 8, in York County, on Maine Public Radio and online.