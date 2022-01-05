© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

How "Dryuary" encourages people to go alcohol-free for a month, and what to know about alcohol use and misuse

Published January 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
30982647124_56af9b274e_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/clubsodaguide/
/

For many Americans, January is a time for resolutions, behavioral changes, and fresh starts. We’ll discuss “Dryuary”—the initiative that encourages people who are concerned about their drinking to take a month-long break from alcohol. We'll learn about the effects of alcohol use and misuse.

Panelists:
Dr. George Koob, director, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism
Hilary Sheinbaum, author, The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, and Any Other Alcohol-Free Month
Eric Haram, director, The Recovery Center, York Hospital

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks