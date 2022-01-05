How "Dryuary" encourages people to go alcohol-free for a month, and what to know about alcohol use and misuse

For many Americans, January is a time for resolutions, behavioral changes, and fresh starts. We’ll discuss “Dryuary”—the initiative that encourages people who are concerned about their drinking to take a month-long break from alcohol. We'll learn about the effects of alcohol use and misuse.

Panelists:

Dr. George Koob, director, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

Hilary Sheinbaum, author, The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, and Any Other Alcohol-Free Month

Eric Haram, director, The Recovery Center, York Hospital