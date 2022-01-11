Green building practices in Maine and how they help plan to combat climate change

One element of Maine's climate action plan is to transform buildings and homes throughout the state so that they are more environmentally friendly, energy-efficient and sustainable. We'll learn what "green building" entails, and what efforts are happening in Maine to make communities more socially responsible and ready for the future.

Panelists:

Michael Stoddard, executive director, Efficiency Maine

Jesse Thompson, principal, Kaplan Thompson Architects

VIP Callers:

Naomi Beal, executive director, passivhausMaine

Emily Mottram, architect, energy consultant, building science educator

