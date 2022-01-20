How programs in Maine aim to connect older and younger Mainers--for mutual benefit

A variety of projects and programs in Maine bring together older and younger people to work and interact together. These cross-generational relationships have mutual benefits to seniors and youths. Younger Mainers offer needed help to their elders; while the older people mentor or share knowledge with the younger generation. We’ll learn about different ways in which these relationships are helping young and old throughout the state.

Panelists:

Donna Anderson, director, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, University of Southern Maine

Marilyn Gugliucci, professor and director, Geriatrics Research, University of New England; director, U-ExCEL-Older Adult Fitness Program, Division of Geriatrics; UNE College of Osteopathic Medicine; member, Age Friendly University Global Network

Patricia Oh, program manager, Center on Aging, University of Maine; liaison to AARP Maine; member, Maine Age-Friendly State Advisory Committee

VIP Callers:

Jean Saunders, director, Age Friendly Saco

Kathi Smith, associate professor of art, Husson University