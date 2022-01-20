© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

How programs in Maine aim to connect older and younger Mainers--for mutual benefit

Published January 20, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST
A variety of projects and programs in Maine bring together older and younger people to work and interact together. These cross-generational relationships have mutual benefits to seniors and youths. Younger Mainers offer needed help to their elders; while the older people mentor or share knowledge with the younger generation. We’ll learn about different ways in which these relationships are helping young and old throughout the state.

Panelists:
Donna Anderson, director, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, University of Southern Maine
Marilyn Gugliucci, professor and director, Geriatrics Research, University of New England; director, U-ExCEL-Older Adult Fitness Program, Division of Geriatrics; UNE College of Osteopathic Medicine; member, Age Friendly University Global Network
Patricia Oh, program manager, Center on Aging, University of Maine; liaison to AARP Maine; member, Maine Age-Friendly State Advisory Committee

VIP Callers:
Jean Saunders, director, Age Friendly Saco
Kathi Smith, associate professor of art, Husson University

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
