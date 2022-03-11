Community science opportunities in Maine for volunteers to help gather data on wildlife and the environment

© 2022 Maine Public
Starting this month, the Maine "Big Night" project gets local citizens to head out on warm rainy nights to collect data on frogs and salamanders. It's an example of the wide range of community science programs throughout Maine that aim to help wildlife and the environment—from amphibians to birds. We'll hear how people can get involved in collecting data and studying the natural world.

Panelists:
Greg LeClair, School of Biology & Ecology, University of Maine; associate wildlife biologist
Sally Stockwell, conservation director, Maine Audubon
Craig McLaughlin, wildlife research and assessment section supervisor, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

VIP Caller
Allison Kanoti, state entomologist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
Justin Arnott, science and operations officer, National Weather Service in Gray

Resources:
Maine "Big Night" Facebook page
Maine Audubon - Community Science
Maine Dept of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife - Citizen Science
National Weather Service - Citizen Science
iNaturalist - for wildlife identification

Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
