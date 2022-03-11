Community science opportunities in Maine for volunteers to help gather data on wildlife and the environment

Starting this month, the Maine "Big Night" project gets local citizens to head out on warm rainy nights to collect data on frogs and salamanders. It's an example of the wide range of community science programs throughout Maine that aim to help wildlife and the environment—from amphibians to birds. We'll hear how people can get involved in collecting data and studying the natural world.

Panelists:

Greg LeClair, School of Biology & Ecology, University of Maine; associate wildlife biologist

Sally Stockwell, conservation director, Maine Audubon

Craig McLaughlin, wildlife research and assessment section supervisor, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

VIP Caller

Allison Kanoti, state entomologist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Justin Arnott, science and operations officer, National Weather Service in Gray

Resources:

Maine "Big Night" Facebook page

Maine Audubon - Community Science

Maine Dept of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife - Citizen Science

National Weather Service - Citizen Science

iNaturalist - for wildlife identification