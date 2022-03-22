The latest news and advice on personal technology, smart devices, apps, security and more

This show will air at 7 pm due to special coverage on Maine Public Radio of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings. This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Feb 22, 2022)—no calls will be taken.

Our tech experts return to discuss protecting your information when going online. We'll also talk about the pros and cons of smart speakers, smartphone upgrades, the latest devices, and answers to your personal technology questions.

Panelists:

Jarrod Maxfield, owner, Necessary Technology

Janet McKenney, director of library development, Maine State Library

Andrew Rosenstein, client specialist, TKC

