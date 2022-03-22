© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

The latest news and advice on personal technology, smart devices, apps, security and more

Published March 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
download (1).jpeg
Https://Www.Flickr.Com/Photos/Prozla/ /
/

This show will air at 7 pm due to special coverage on Maine Public Radio of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings. This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Feb 22, 2022)—no calls will be taken.

Our tech experts return to discuss protecting your information when going online. We'll also talk about the pros and cons of smart speakers, smartphone upgrades, the latest devices, and answers to your personal technology questions.

Panelists:
Jarrod Maxfield, owner, Necessary Technology
Janet McKenney, director of library development, Maine State Library
Andrew Rosenstein, client specialist, TKC

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith