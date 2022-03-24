We learn about spring bird migration, conservation efforts, and risks from avian flu

Spring bird migration has begun, and we’ll find out what to look for, and where, this season. We will also discuss long-term bird conservation initiatives. And we’ll find out how the cases of avian flu that have been detected in Maine affect both wild and domestic birds.

Panelists:

Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon

Derek Lovitch, owner, Freeport Wild Bird Supply; guide and author of Birdwatching in Maine: A Site Guide

VIP Caller:

Carolyn Hurwitz, assistant state veterinarian, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry; leading the state avian influenza response