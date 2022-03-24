© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

We learn about spring bird migration, conservation efforts, and risks from avian flu

Published March 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Spring bird migration has begun, and we’ll find out what to look for, and where, this season. We will also discuss long-term bird conservation initiatives. And we’ll find out how the cases of avian flu that have been detected in Maine affect both wild and domestic birds.

Panelists:
Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon
Derek Lovitch, owner, Freeport Wild Bird Supply; guide and author of Birdwatching in Maine: A Site Guide 

VIP Caller:

Carolyn Hurwitz, assistant state veterinarian, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry; leading the state avian influenza response

Maine Calling
