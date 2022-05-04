Comedian & NPR quiz show regular Paula Poundstone discusses her latest work

Paula Poundstone returns to Maine Calling to discuss her newest album, offer an insider view of the folks at "Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!" and tells us why she loves Maine so much that she tweets about it.

Paula Poundstone is heralded as one of our country’s foremost comics. Her quick-thinking, unscripted approach to comedy makes for a perfect fit as a regular panelist on NPR’s #1 show, the screwball weekly news quiz show "Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" where she holds the record for game losses. “The others cheat,” she says magnanimously. “You wouldn’t think NPR would put up with that.”