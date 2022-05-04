© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Comedian & NPR quiz show regular Paula Poundstone discusses her latest work

Published May 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Paula Poundstone returns to Maine Calling to discuss her newest album, offer an insider view of the folks at "Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!" and tells us why she loves Maine so much that she tweets about it.

Panelist:
Paula Poundstone is heralded as one of our country’s foremost comics. Her quick-thinking, unscripted approach to comedy makes for a perfect fit as a regular panelist on NPR’s #1 show, the screwball weekly news quiz show "Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" where she holds the record for game losses. “The others cheat,” she says magnanimously. “You wouldn’t think NPR would put up with that.”

Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
