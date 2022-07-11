Understanding the sharks off Maine's coast, the latest research on their behavior, and precautions to take near the water

A white shark was seen recently near Pemaquid Point attacking a seal, and there have been other shark sighting this month off the coast of Maine. We’ll talk with shark experts about different kinds of sharks, their biology and behavior, research and monitoring of shark populations, climate change impacts—and what precautions the general public can take when in and around shark habitat.

Panelists:

Matthew Davis, scientist, Maine Department of Marine Resources

John A. Mohan, assistant professor, University of New England

VIP Caller:

Sean Vaillancourt, lifeguard supervisor and manager of Popham Beach State Park, Bureau of Parks and Lands

