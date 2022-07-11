© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Understanding the sharks off Maine's coast, the latest research on their behavior, and precautions to take near the water

Published July 11, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
A white shark was seen recently near Pemaquid Point attacking a seal, and there have been other shark sighting this month off the coast of Maine. We’ll talk with shark experts about different kinds of sharks, their biology and behavior, research and monitoring of shark populations, climate change impacts—and what precautions the general public can take when in and around shark habitat.

Panelists:
Matthew Davis, scientist, Maine Department of Marine Resources
John A. Mohan, assistant professor, University of New England
VIP Caller:
Sean Vaillancourt, lifeguard supervisor and manager of Popham Beach State Park, Bureau of Parks and Lands

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
