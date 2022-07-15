Finding a sense of hope when the news all around us is bleak

For many people, recent news headlines globally and here at home feel relentless and overwhelming, and can lead to a sense of hopelessness. Our panelists discuss what contributes to a loss of hope, and how to find ways to cope and motivate yourself. And we’ll turn to you to answer the question: “What gives you hope?”

Panelists:

Susan Wehry, geriatric psychiatrist; chief of geriatrics, Department of Primary Care; associate clinical professor, University of New England

Brittany Longsdorf, multifaith chaplain, director of religious and spiritual Life, Bates College