© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Finding a sense of hope when the news all around us is bleak

Published July 15, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT
8993030877_195c1ee583_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/captainkimo/
/
South Portland Maine at the Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse

For many people, recent news headlines globally and here at home feel relentless and overwhelming, and can lead to a sense of hopelessness. Our panelists discuss what contributes to a loss of hope, and how to find ways to cope and motivate yourself. And we’ll turn to you to answer the question: “What gives you hope?”

Panelists:
Susan Wehry, geriatric psychiatrist; chief of geriatrics, Department of Primary Care; associate clinical professor, University of New England
Brittany Longsdorf, multifaith chaplain, director of religious and spiritual Life, Bates College

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han