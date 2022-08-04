Land conservation efforts gain ground across Maine

A flurry of major land conservation projects have been announced in Maine over the past couple of years – the most recent is a conservation easement protecting Coburn Gore in Western Maine. We’ll discuss the reasons behind this surge in land conservation, how private conservation groups and the Land for Maine’s Future prioritize projects, and what parcels they hope to preserve in the future.

Panelists:

Jeremy Cluchey, director of strategic communications, The Nature Conservancy in Maine

Sarah Demers, director, Land for Maine’s Future, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Karin Tilberg, president & CEO, Forest Society of Maine

