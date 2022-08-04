© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Land conservation efforts gain ground across Maine

Published August 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
A flurry of major land conservation projects have been announced in Maine over the past couple of years – the most recent is a conservation easement protecting Coburn Gore in Western Maine. We’ll discuss the reasons behind this surge in land conservation, how private conservation groups and the Land for Maine’s Future prioritize projects, and what parcels they hope to preserve in the future.

Panelists:
Jeremy Cluchey, director of strategic communications, The Nature Conservancy in Maine
Sarah Demers, director, Land for Maine’s Future, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Karin Tilberg, president & CEO, Forest Society of Maine

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
