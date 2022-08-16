Efforts to make Maine's outdoor recreation more accessible and welcoming to all

All over Maine, communities, land trusts, and parks are working to make their trails and outdoors programming more inclusive for people with disabilities. It's part of the growing national movement called "Outdoors for All." From building boardwalks to improving signs, we'll discuss what organizations can do to make their open spaces more accessible and welcoming.

Panelists:

Enock Glidden, disabled athlete, adventurer, motivational speaker, blogger for Maine Trail Finder

Chrissy Beardsley Allen, development director, Blue Hill Heritage Trust; co-author, Open to All: A Disability Inclusion Guide for Land Trusts

VIP Callers:

Zachary Stegeman, executive director, Adaptive Outdoor Education Center

Dan Ostrye, coordinator, Yarmouth West Side Trail; community leader

Keenan Weischedel, advocate, Disabiity Rights Maine

