What makes Maine's state fruit unique, and how the wild blueberry industry is doing

We celebrate Maine’s state fruit, the wild blueberry, with a conversation about what makes this native lowbush blueberry special, and how it contributes to the state’s economy and culture. We’ll find out how much this year’s drought and heat have affected wild blueberry crops, and we’ll learn about the nutritional value of the wild blueberry.

Panelists:

Lily Calderwood, wild blueberry specialist, assistant professor of horticulture, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Eric Venturini, executive director, Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine

VIP Callers:

Simeon Allen, vice chair, Maine Wild Blueberry Commission; co-owner, W.R. Allen, Inc.

Ellen Farnsworth, director, Machias Wild Blueberry Festival

Kitty Broihier, nutrition advisor, Wild Blueberry Association of North America