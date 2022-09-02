© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Ways to use resilience to survive and thrive after suffering trauma

Published September 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
2337894094_bbafd434cd_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/leeroy09481/
/

A traumatic experience or period of stress and suffering can cause not only emotional distress, but lasting damage. Experts will discuss ways to harness resilience in order to move forward and even thrive in the wake of trauma. This show is part of our yearlong series of programs about fostering resilience during difficult times.

Panelists:
Amy Wood, executive coach, psychologist
Keith Young, counselor focused on anxiety, depression and trauma

VIP Caller:
Michael Burman, professor of psychology, University of New England

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han