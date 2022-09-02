Ways to use resilience to survive and thrive after suffering trauma

A traumatic experience or period of stress and suffering can cause not only emotional distress, but lasting damage. Experts will discuss ways to harness resilience in order to move forward and even thrive in the wake of trauma. This show is part of our yearlong series of programs about fostering resilience during difficult times.

Panelists:

Amy Wood, executive coach, psychologist

Keith Young, counselor focused on anxiety, depression and trauma

VIP Caller:

Michael Burman, professor of psychology, University of New England