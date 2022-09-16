Actress Nicole Maines talks about her busy career and work for transgender rights

As a student in Portland, Maine, Nicole Maines fought and won the Maine Supreme Court case in favor of transgender rights to school bathroom access. She went on to have a successful career as an actress, in the television show Supergirl, and to continue to advocate for trans rights. We talk with her about her latest projects—including playing the first trans character, Dreamer ,on Fortnite, writing for DC Comics, and acting in an upcoming film—and about her roots in Maine.

Panelist:

Nicole Maines, actress, writer, transgender rights activist from Maine; played first transgender superhero on television's Supergirl; first trans character to join Fortnite; contributing writer for DC Comics