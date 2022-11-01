Information about open enrollment for Maine's health insurance marketplace

Today kicks off the health insurance open enrollment period. As of last year, Maine residents can sign up for health insurance plans through the state-based marketplace: CoverME.gov. We'll learn how to compare options, and about how new federal provisions make this year's coverage more affordable.

Panelists:

Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Kate Ende, policy director, Consumers for Affordable Health Care

VIP Callers:

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent and host of the weekly health policy news podcast, “What the Health?” with Kaiser Health News

Dan Phillips, CFO, Taro Health, newest health insurance to join Maine's marketplace