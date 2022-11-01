© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Information about open enrollment for Maine's health insurance marketplace

Published November 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Today kicks off the health insurance open enrollment period. As of last year, Maine residents can sign up for health insurance plans through the state-based marketplace: CoverME.gov. We'll learn how to compare options, and about how new federal provisions make this year's coverage more affordable.

Panelists:
Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner, Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Kate Ende, policy director, Consumers for Affordable Health Care

VIP Callers:
Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent and host of the weekly health policy news podcast, “What the Health?” with Kaiser Health News
Dan Phillips, CFO, Taro Health, newest health insurance to join Maine's marketplace

