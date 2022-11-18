© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Brain injury prevention, symptoms and treatment—and support for those who have brain injuries

Published November 18, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST
48488718106_fcf9a3b922_o.png
https://www.flickr.com/photos/nihgov/
/

With football season underway, the risk and severity of brain injuries is in the news—but it’s a year-round problem affecting people from all walks of life. We talk with experts about the prevalence and repercussions of traumatic brain injury, and find out about prevention, treatment and services in Maine.

Panelists:
Sarah Gaffney, program coordinator, Brain Injury Association of America – Maine Chapter
Lee Glynn, co-chair, Maine Acquired Brain Injury Advisory Council
Dr. Mackenna Murtagh, clinical director, Goodwill NeuroRehabilitation Services

VIP Callers:
Jennifer Jello, co-chair, Maine Acquired Brain Injury Advisory Council

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han