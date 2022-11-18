Brain injury prevention, symptoms and treatment—and support for those who have brain injuries

With football season underway, the risk and severity of brain injuries is in the news—but it’s a year-round problem affecting people from all walks of life. We talk with experts about the prevalence and repercussions of traumatic brain injury, and find out about prevention, treatment and services in Maine.

Panelists:

Sarah Gaffney, program coordinator, Brain Injury Association of America – Maine Chapter

Lee Glynn, co-chair, Maine Acquired Brain Injury Advisory Council

Dr. Mackenna Murtagh, clinical director, Goodwill NeuroRehabilitation Services

VIP Callers:

Jennifer Jello, co-chair, Maine Acquired Brain Injury Advisory Council