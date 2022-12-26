Author Tom Ricks' latest book offers a new take on the history of the Civil Rights movement

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Oct 10, 2022); no calls will be taken.

New York Times best-selling author and Pulitzer Prize winner Thomas Ricks joins us to share a new perspective on the Civil Rights Movement, stressing its unexpected use of military strategy and its lessons for nonviolent resistance around the world.

Panelist:

Tom Ricks is the author of multiple bestselling books, including First Principles, The Generals, and Fiasco; his latest is Waging A Good War: A Military History of the Civil Rights Movement, 1954-1968. Ricks was a member of two Pulitzer Prize–winning teams in his years at The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. He has been called “the dean of military correspondents.” He lives in Maine and Texas.

