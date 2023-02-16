The prevalence and effects of cannabis use among young people in Maine

A documentary series airing on Maine Public, “Voices of Hope,” explores substance use among young people in Maine—including cannabis use. We find out about the latest research on the effects of cannabis on kids, how prevalent marijuana use is among youth, and what to do to help kids who may be affected by cannabis use.

Panelists:

Dr. Jeffrey Barkin, he practices forensic and clinical psychiatry; associate chief medical officer of Change HealthCare; past president, Maine Medical Association

Jay Orser, senior, Yarmouth High School

VIP Callers:

David Packhem, executive producer, “Voices of Hope: The Rugged Road to Recovery”; the series is a collaboration with the nonprofit SEED program (Student Empowered to End Dependency)

Bill Messer, social worker; substance use counselor, Scarborough High School

