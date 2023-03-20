© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

How Cornelia "Fly Rod" Crosby became a legendary outdoorswoman and the first Maine Registered Guide

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published March 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Historic black and white photo of Fly Rod Crosby sitting on a log holding a fishing rod, dressed in outdoorsy women's clothing
Courtesy of Maine State Museum
/

To mark Women's History Month, we are re-broadcasting this show; the original air date was Feb 15, 2023. No calls will be taken.

Back in the late 1800s, Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby was widely recognized for her fly fishing and her writing. She promoted outdoor activities in Maine and was the first Registered Maine Guide. Her contributions will be honored with a statue at the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife headquarters this month. We’ll discuss the unconventional life and lasting impact of Maine’s pioneering outdoorswoman.

Panelists:
Earle Shettleworth, Maine State Historian
Bill Pierce, former director, Rangeley Sporting Heritage Museum

VIP Callers:
Bonnie Holding, longtime Master Maine Guide, fly angler and guide; retired from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife; program coordinator, Maine Casting For Recovery
Zachariah Selley, curator of archives, Maine State Museum

Maine Calling
