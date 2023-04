Candlepin bowling began back in the 1880s and remains a beloved sport in Maine and New England. We'll hear from a filmmaker and life-long candlepin bowler about what makes the sport unique, as well as from others active in Maine’s candlepin bowling scene. “Candlepin: The Documentary” airs on Maine Public Television April 27 at 9 pm and April 29 at 2 pm.

Panelists: Ricky Leighton, award-winning documentary filmmaker based in Maine