All about American writer Nathaniel Hawthorne, whose boyhood home is in Maine

One of America’s best-known fiction writers, Nathaniel Hawthorne spent his boyhood years in Maine, and also attended Bowdoin College. We’ll learn about his life experiences, the significance of his novels and short stories—including The Scarlet Letter and The House of Seven Gables—and about efforts to restore his boyhood home in Raymond.

Panelists:

Tess Chakkalakal, associate professor, Africana studies and English, Bowdoin College

John Manoush, board member, Hawthorne Community Association

Thomas Ewig, board member, Hawthorne Community Association