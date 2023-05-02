© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

All about American writer Nathaniel Hawthorne, whose boyhood home is in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Nathaniel Hawthorne boyhood home with sign in front; portrait of Hawthorne as a young man
One of America’s best-known fiction writers, Nathaniel Hawthorne spent his boyhood years in Maine, and also attended Bowdoin College. We’ll learn about his life experiences, the significance of his novels and short stories—including The Scarlet Letter and The House of Seven Gables—and about efforts to restore his boyhood home in Raymond.

Panelists:
Tess Chakkalakal, associate professor, Africana studies and English, Bowdoin College
John Manoush, board member, Hawthorne Community Association
Thomas Ewig, board member, Hawthorne Community Association

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
