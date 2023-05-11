The many uses of mushrooms and other fungi, from cooking to healing

The 2023 Maine Fungi Fest in Portland (May 12-14) celebrates the burgeoning interest in mushrooms in our society. We’ll talk about the trends and uses of fungi and mushrooms, including foraging, cooking, healing and medicine. We’ll also discuss the growing research on the effects of psilocybin—a psychedelic compound, also called “magic mushrooms,” that is considered a possible therapy for depression.

Panelists:

Eliah Thanhauser, co-founder & CEO, North Spore

Dr. Selma Holden, assistant clinical professor, family medicine, University of New England; interests include complementary medicine, mindfulness, cannabis medicine

Greg Marley, mushroom forager and expert; author of Mushrooms for Health: Medical Secrets of Northeastern Fungi and Chanterelle Dreams, Amanita Nightmares: The Love, Lore and Mystique of Mushrooms

