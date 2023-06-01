The ethics of artificial intelligence, and what to beware of as applications of AI expand

This show is being broadcast live from Brunswick, with an in-person audience, as part of our "Maine Calling On the Road" series.

The White House recently released guidelines for federally backed research on artificial intelligence (AI). Our panel discusses the ethical questions that arise as AI advances—such as the controversial ChatGPT technology—become widely used. Can AI be a beneficial tool, or does it open up dangerous avenues for fake news, plagiarism and other negative applications?

Panelists:

Crystal Hall, associate professor, Digital Humanities; director, Digital and Computational Studies Program, Bowdoin College; focus on digital humanities

Eric Chown, Sarah and James Bowdoin professor, Digital and Computational Studies, Bowdoin College; focus on humans and machines

Fernando Nascimento, assistant professor, Digital and Computational Studies, Bowdoin College; focus on ethics

