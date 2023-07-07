Maine's Farmers' markets are important to growers and the communities they serve

Farmers’ markets are not only fun places to visit for fresh produce, meats and even entertainment—they are essential to Maine’s food system. We’ll learn how important these markets and stands are for farmers’ financial success–as well as what they contribute to helping people access healthy food and build a sense of community.

Panelists: Jimmy Cesario-Debiasi, executive director, Maine Federation of Farmers Markets

Hanne Tierney, farmer, Cornerstone Farm in Palmyra

VIP Callers:

Deena Albert Parks, chairperson, Presque Isle Farmers’ Market; owner, Chops Ahoy Farm in Woodland

Martha LeFebvre, Woodfords Corner Farmers Market

Omar Hassan, New Roots Cooperative Farm

Resources:

Find a farmers' market near you

Guide to developing a community farmers' market

New farmers in Maine, the challenges they face, and resources for beginning farmers | Maine Public

