Maine's Farmers' markets are important to growers and the communities they serve
Farmers’ markets are not only fun places to visit for fresh produce, meats and even entertainment—they are essential to Maine’s food system. We’ll learn how important these markets and stands are for farmers’ financial success–as well as what they contribute to helping people access healthy food and build a sense of community.
Panelists: Jimmy Cesario-Debiasi, executive director, Maine Federation of Farmers Markets
Hanne Tierney, farmer, Cornerstone Farm in Palmyra
VIP Callers:
Deena Albert Parks, chairperson, Presque Isle Farmers’ Market; owner, Chops Ahoy Farm in Woodland
Martha LeFebvre, Woodfords Corner Farmers Market
Omar Hassan, New Roots Cooperative Farm
Resources:
Find a farmers' market near you
Guide to developing a community farmers' market
New farmers in Maine, the challenges they face, and resources for beginning farmers | Maine Public