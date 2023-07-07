© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Maine's Farmers' markets are important to growers and the communities they serve

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published July 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Farmers’ markets are not only fun places to visit for fresh produce, meats and even entertainment—they are essential to Maine’s food system. We’ll learn how important these markets and stands are for farmers’ financial success–as well as what they contribute to helping people access healthy food and build a sense of community.

Panelists: Jimmy Cesario-Debiasi, executive director, Maine Federation of Farmers Markets
Hanne Tierney, farmer, Cornerstone Farm in Palmyra

VIP Callers:
Deena Albert Parks, chairperson, Presque Isle Farmers’ Market; owner, Chops Ahoy Farm in Woodland
Martha LeFebvre, Woodfords Corner Farmers Market
Omar Hassan, New Roots Cooperative Farm

Resources:

Find a farmers' market near you

Guide to developing a community farmers' market

New farmers in Maine, the challenges they face, and resources for beginning farmers | Maine Public

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
