Maine Calling

Maine's beaches

Published July 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
View of a Maine pebbly beach with marsh grass in the foreground and moored sailboats in the distance


Maine’s beaches encourage a sense of peace and wonder, provide respite from the summer heat, and they also face challenges presented by a coast that’s rapidly changing. We’ll learn how the state manages public beaches, what to know about water quality and safety—and what to expect from rising sea levels. We’ll also hear suggestions for great beaches to visit—including hidden gems.

Panelists:

Meagan Sims, Maine Healthy Beaches Coordinator, Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection.

Gary Best, Southern Regional Parks Manager, Bureau of Parks and Lands, Maine Dept. of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Jane Anderson, Director of Visitor Services, Maine Tourism Association

VIP Caller:

John Rumpler, Clean Water Director and Senior Attorney, Environment America Research & Policy Center

Resources:

Insider's Guide to Maine Adventure! | Maine Public

Maine Geological Survey: Coastal Marine Geology - Frequently Asked Questions

THE 17 Best Maine Beaches Guide [Photos] (visitmaine.net)

Maine Healthy Beaches, Bureau of Water Quality, Maine Department of Environmental Protection

Safe for Swimming? (environmentamerica.org)

DEP says Maine beaches are safe, despite report (spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine beaches that have escaped development can help us understand rising seas | New Hampshire Public Radio (nhpr.org)

