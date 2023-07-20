Maine’s beaches encourage a sense of peace and wonder, provide respite from the summer heat, and they also face challenges presented by a coast that’s rapidly changing. We’ll learn how the state manages public beaches, what to know about water quality and safety—and what to expect from rising sea levels. We’ll also hear suggestions for great beaches to visit—including hidden gems.

Panelists:

Meagan Sims, Maine Healthy Beaches Coordinator, Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection.

Gary Best, Southern Regional Parks Manager, Bureau of Parks and Lands, Maine Dept. of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Jane Anderson, Director of Visitor Services, Maine Tourism Association

VIP Caller:

John Rumpler, Clean Water Director and Senior Attorney, Environment America Research & Policy Center

