© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public's website radio streams are not working for Firefox users at this time. To listen to our streams, please use another web browser, the Maine Public app, or the NPR One app.
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

New directions for Maine's aquaculture industry

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanSlade Moore
Published July 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
A handful of tiny quahogs
Patrick Whittle
/
Associated Press
In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, photo, Marissa McMahan, marine fisheries director for environmental group Manomet, holds baby quahogs at the site of an aquaculture farm in Georgetown, Maine. McMahan is working on a project to expand quahog farming in the state as an alternative to softshell clams. The environmental group is working with Maine shellfish farmers to grow more of the species of clam it thinks can better stand up to predators that have plagued the state's harvest of bivalves. (AP Photo/Patrick Whittle)

Aquaculture in Maine has a history of controversy, yet innovation and the use of ever-more sustainable solutions also run strong in this diverse industry. We'll hear about the focus on new species, methods for growing them, training programs, and other emerging trends.

Panelists:
Carissa Maurin, aquaculture program manager, Gulf of Maine Research Institute
Sebastian Belle, executive director, Maine Aquaculture Association
Dana Morse, senior extension program manager and aquaculture lead, Maine Sea Grant & University of Maine Cooperative Extension

VIP Callers:
Kohl Kanwit, director, Bureau of Public Health and Aquaculture, Maine Department of Marine Resources
Matthew Nixon, owner/founder, Muddy River Farm Aquaponics
Jaclyn Robidoux, marine extension associate, Maine Sea Grant & University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Struan Coleman, partner, Vertical Bay sea farm

Resources:

New Ten-year Roadmap Released as Guide to Future of Maine’s Aquaculture Sector - Maine Sea Grant - University of Maine (umaine.edu)

pressherald.com/2023/05/07/bath-approves-first-of-its-kind-oyster-farm/

Emerging Species for Seaweed Aquaculture - Maine Sea Grant (umaine.edu)

Scallop Aquaculture Initiative - Gulf of Maine Research Institute (gmri.org)

Shellfish Aquaculture and Management - Manomet

Maine Aquaculture Apprenticeship Program - Gulf of Maine Research Institute (gmri.org)

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Slade Moore
See stories by Slade Moore