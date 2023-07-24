New directions for Maine's aquaculture industry

Aquaculture in Maine has a history of controversy, yet innovation and the use of ever-more sustainable solutions also run strong in this diverse industry. We'll hear about the focus on new species, methods for growing them, training programs, and other emerging trends.

Panelists:

Carissa Maurin, aquaculture program manager, Gulf of Maine Research Institute

Sebastian Belle, executive director, Maine Aquaculture Association

Dana Morse, senior extension program manager and aquaculture lead, Maine Sea Grant & University of Maine Cooperative Extension

VIP Callers:

Kohl Kanwit, director, Bureau of Public Health and Aquaculture, Maine Department of Marine Resources

Matthew Nixon, owner/founder, Muddy River Farm Aquaponics

Jaclyn Robidoux, marine extension associate, Maine Sea Grant & University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Struan Coleman, partner, Vertical Bay sea farm

