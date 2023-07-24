New directions for Maine's aquaculture industry
Aquaculture in Maine has a history of controversy, yet innovation and the use of ever-more sustainable solutions also run strong in this diverse industry. We'll hear about the focus on new species, methods for growing them, training programs, and other emerging trends.
Panelists:
Carissa Maurin, aquaculture program manager, Gulf of Maine Research Institute
Sebastian Belle, executive director, Maine Aquaculture Association
Dana Morse, senior extension program manager and aquaculture lead, Maine Sea Grant & University of Maine Cooperative Extension
VIP Callers:
Kohl Kanwit, director, Bureau of Public Health and Aquaculture, Maine Department of Marine Resources
Matthew Nixon, owner/founder, Muddy River Farm Aquaponics
Jaclyn Robidoux, marine extension associate, Maine Sea Grant & University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Struan Coleman, partner, Vertical Bay sea farm
Resources:
New Ten-year Roadmap Released as Guide to Future of Maine’s Aquaculture Sector - Maine Sea Grant - University of Maine (umaine.edu)
pressherald.com/2023/05/07/bath-approves-first-of-its-kind-oyster-farm/
Emerging Species for Seaweed Aquaculture - Maine Sea Grant (umaine.edu)
Scallop Aquaculture Initiative - Gulf of Maine Research Institute (gmri.org)
Shellfish Aquaculture and Management - Manomet
Maine Aquaculture Apprenticeship Program - Gulf of Maine Research Institute (gmri.org)