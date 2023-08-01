© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Ira Flatow of "Science Friday" taped live from Portland

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published August 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
portrait of Ira Flatow alongside Science Friday podcast logo
www.sciencefriday.com

Reminder: this is a taped episode, so we won't be taking calls.

Popular "Science Friday” podcast host Ira Flatow joins us for a special taping of Maine Calling from the rooftop of the WEX headquarters in Portland. We’ll learn about his background and career, and what’s in store for his popular show.

Panelist

Ira Flatow, award-winning science correspondent, author, TV journalist, and host of “Science Friday,” heard on public radio stations across the country and distributed by WNYC Studios

Resources:

Podcasts, From Science Friday

Ira Flatow : NPR

Maine Calling
