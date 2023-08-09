© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Innovative trends in Maine's beer scene

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. SmithSlade Moore
Published August 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
A flight of five beers having different shades of amber arranged on a narrow serving tray
Brewing beer remains big business in Maine. We’ll learn about how the industry is constantly innovating in this competitive industry, including taking new approaches with tasting rooms, packaging, flavors—and expanding beer offerings to include more non-alcohol and gluten-free offerings.

Panelists:

Rob Tod, Founder of Allagash Brewing Company

Shea Cusick, Executive Director, Maine Brewer's Guild

Jenn Lever, President of Baxter Brewing Company

VIP callers:

Jon Stein, Owner, Fogtown Brewing

Bev Pigeon, Co-founder, Lucky Pigeon Brewery

Alan F. Lapoint, Co-owner, of Geary Brewing Co., 1820 Brewing Co., and The Strainrite Companies

Resources:

NEWS & BREWS Trivia Nights | Maine Public

Maine now has the most breweries per capita of any US state (bangordailynews.com)

Maine's Beer Industry: How Making Beer Intertwines with Other Industries and Boosts Our Economy | Maine Public

The Economic Impact of Portland, Maine Breweries and All Maine Brewers (mainebrewersguild.org)

Pandemic slowed Maine's beer industry, but recovery is brewing, study shows (craftbrewingbusiness.com)

Craft breweries embrace sustainability along with remarkable growth (sunjournal.com)

After years of rapid growth, ME brewers face new challenges | newscentermaine.com

Maine Calling
Keith Shortall
kshortall@mainepublic.org
See stories by Keith Shortall
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith
Slade Moore
See stories by Slade Moore