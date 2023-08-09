Innovative trends in Maine's beer scene

Brewing beer remains big business in Maine. We’ll learn about how the industry is constantly innovating in this competitive industry, including taking new approaches with tasting rooms, packaging, flavors—and expanding beer offerings to include more non-alcohol and gluten-free offerings.

Panelists:

Rob Tod, Founder of Allagash Brewing Company

Shea Cusick, Executive Director, Maine Brewer's Guild

Jenn Lever, President of Baxter Brewing Company

VIP callers:

Jon Stein, Owner, Fogtown Brewing

Bev Pigeon, Co-founder, Lucky Pigeon Brewery

Alan F. Lapoint, Co-owner, of Geary Brewing Co., 1820 Brewing Co., and The Strainrite Companies

Resources:

NEWS & BREWS Trivia Nights | Maine Public

Maine now has the most breweries per capita of any US state (bangordailynews.com)

Maine's Beer Industry: How Making Beer Intertwines with Other Industries and Boosts Our Economy | Maine Public

The Economic Impact of Portland, Maine Breweries and All Maine Brewers (mainebrewersguild.org)

Pandemic slowed Maine's beer industry, but recovery is brewing, study shows (craftbrewingbusiness.com)

Craft breweries embrace sustainability along with remarkable growth (sunjournal.com)

After years of rapid growth, ME brewers face new challenges | newscentermaine.com

