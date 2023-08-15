Black bears are found all over our state, from the forests to suburban areas, yet they're seldom seen by most Mainers. We’ll talk with the state’s top bear experts about this cryptic species' biology and behavior, human-bear encounters, current research, and what the state does to manage their population.

Panelists:

Jennifer Vashon, Bear and Lynx Biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Randy Cross, Bear Biologist (retired), Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, wilderness guide

Jack Hopkins, President, Associate Professor, Center for Wildlife Studies

VIP Callers:

Igor Sikorsky, Owner and Guide, Bradford Camps

Katie Hansberry, State Director, Humane Society of the U.S.

Resources:

Black Bears: Mammals: Species Information: Wildlife: Fish & Wildlife: Maine Dept of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Boasting Maine’s Black Bears | IFW Blogs

The Legacy of One Bear – Sara (ID 225) - Written by Randy Cross, Biologist | IFW Blogs (maine.gov)

Bear Hunting: Laws & Rules: Hunting: Hunting & Trapping: Maine Dept of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

18-MDIFW-03-Big-Game-Management.pdf (maine.gov)

Bear hunting petition reignites 20-year-old debate over baiting (pressherald.com)

Petition to end bear baiting in Maine is rejected (pressherald.com)

JWM study: Bait is major food source for northern Wisconsin bears - The Wildlife Society

Home | Penobscot Black Bear Study (jbhopkins3.wixsite.com)

Oxford County woman hospitalized after bear attack | Maine Public

Analysis: Bear Hunters Spend Millions in Maine Annually | Maine Public

