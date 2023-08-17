© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Bangor area listeners and viewers: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is now through August 18. Click here to learn more!
Business and Economy
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Second careers for older Mainers

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
An older man in a woodworking shop
www.canva.com

We learn about people who choose new directions later in life, whether switching to a second career or a different focus in their work. What prompts these older Mainers to make a change and seek out new experiences? We discuss the challenges and rewards of taking a different path in life. This show is part of our series of shows on the changing face of Maine.

Panelists:

Mary Lou Ciolfi, Senior Program Manager, Co-Director, Consortium for Aging Policy Research & Analysis, University of Maine Center on Aging

Noël Bonam, State Director, AARP Maine

Fred Brancato, author of: Mystery and Manifestation: Reflections on Life Experience Beyond Ideology, Theology, and Belief Systems and Ancient Wisdom and the Measure of Our Days: The Spiritual Dimensions of Retirement, Aging and Loss. He has been a professional baseball player, social worker, high school teacher, and executive director of an association of child caring agencies; in retirement, he founded Elders for Future Generations.

VIP Callers:

Glenn Mills, deputy director, Center for Workforce Research, Maine Department of Labor

Donna Anderson, director, The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, University of Southern Maine

Audrey Maynard, retired, currently pursuing master’s degree in social work at the University of New England

Elizabeth Gattine, senior policy analyst, coordinator, Governor’s Cabinet on Aging

Resources:

Starting a New Career in Midlife - The Atlantic

A surprise for Americans switching careers: They need to go back to school (hechingerreport.org)

Career Change Planning Checklist (maine.gov)

Second Acts for Boomers | Maine Public

A wave of older workers was already headed into retirement. The pandemic worsened things. (pressherald.com)

The Maine Labor Force--Aging and Slowly Growing

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith