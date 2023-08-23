© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Presque Isle area viewers: WMEM tower maintenance estimated timing is now through August 28. Click here to learn more!
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The latest on Richard Russo

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published August 23, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT
Portrait of the author beside the cover of his latest book, "Somebody's Fool"

In Somebody's Fool, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Rick Russo returns to the fictional upstate New York town of North Bath for what may—or may not—be the final volume of ‘Fool’ books that feature Donald “Sully” Sullivan as the main character. We talk with Russo about this latest work and what else is on his plate these days.

Panelist:

Richard Russo, author of numerous novels, two collections of stories, and the memoir Elsewhere. Nobody's Fool was adapted for the big screen in 1994. In 2002 he received the Pulitzer Prize for Empire Falls, which was adapted into an Emmy-nominated miniseries.

Resources

Richard Russo - Book Series In Order

In ‘Somebody’s Fool,’ Richard Russo makes third trip to North Bath - The Washington Post

Richard Russo: Acclaimed Novelist & Screenwriter Discusses His Latest Essay on Divisions Between People | Maine Public

Richard Russo: The Award-Winning Author Discusses His New Novel, Writing Career, and Life in Maine | Maine Public

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han