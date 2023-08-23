The latest on Richard Russo

In Somebody's Fool, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Rick Russo returns to the fictional upstate New York town of North Bath for what may—or may not—be the final volume of ‘Fool’ books that feature Donald “Sully” Sullivan as the main character. We talk with Russo about this latest work and what else is on his plate these days.

Panelist:

Richard Russo, author of numerous novels, two collections of stories, and the memoir Elsewhere. Nobody's Fool was adapted for the big screen in 1994. In 2002 he received the Pulitzer Prize for Empire Falls, which was adapted into an Emmy-nominated miniseries.

