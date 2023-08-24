PFAS in Maine's drinking water and aquatic environments

The problem of PFAS in Maine’s environment has prompted concerted statewide efforts to find ways to eliminate these “forever chemicals” from wastewater and drinking water. We’ll learn about the challenges facing water and sewer districts across the state, and what they’re doing to reduce the risks posed by PFAS—and to find innovative solutions.

Panelists:

Tim Wade, President, Maine Water Environment Association

Roger Crouse, Chair, Maine Water Utilities Association

VIP Callers:

Scott Firmin, Superintendent, Portland Water District

Howard Carter, Superintendent, Saco Water Resources Recover Dept.

Amanda Smith, Superintendent, Bangor Sanitary District

Resources:

PFOA and PFOS, Maine Department of Environmental Protection

Maine DWP - PFAS in Public Water Systems

Maine DEP identifies 34 towns with high-priority sites PFAS chemicals testing | Maine Public

High PFAS levels found in drinking water throughout Maine, according to latest state report | Maine Public

