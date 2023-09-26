Immigrant Employment

From health care jobs to manufacturing, immigrants work in many essential fields in this country. We learn about employment issues involving foreign-born people in Maine—what obstacles they face, what skills and assets they contribute, and what’s being done to help connect people to jobs in Maine. We’ll also learn about the phenomenon of immigrants having to work in lower-level jobs than they are qualified for or previously held in their countries of origin.

Panelists:

Claude Rwaganje, founder & executive director, ProsperityME; city councilor, Westbrook; he is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Kimberley Moore, director, Bureau of Employment Services, Maine Department of Labor

Francine Ngabu, legal program associate, Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project; General Secretary of the Congolese Community of Maine; board vice chair, Maine Association of New Americans

VIP Callers:

Hannah Pingree, director, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future; oversees Maine’s new Office of New Americans

Samantha Funk, manager of workforce programs, Goodwill of Northern New England

Obinna Okani, executive director, Entrepreneurship for All, Maine

Resources:

The recent influx of asylum seekers to Maine—what challenges they face and how people can help | Maine Public

MDOL: Hiring Foreign Workers (maine.gov)

Immigrants may hold a key to solving Maine’s labor shortage (pressherald.com)

Stronger than barriers: Lewiston-Auburn’s immigrant community hustles, thrives with the help of local groups (sunjournal.com)

