© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Business and Economy
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Immigrant Employment

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. SmithSlade Moore
Published September 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Woman in head scarf and tan clothes faces the camera
www.canva.com

From health care jobs to manufacturing, immigrants work in many essential fields in this country. We learn about employment issues involving foreign-born people in Maine—what obstacles they face, what skills and assets they contribute, and what’s being done to help connect people to jobs in Maine. We’ll also learn about the phenomenon of immigrants having to work in lower-level jobs than they are qualified for or previously held in their countries of origin.

Panelists:

Claude Rwaganje, founder & executive director, ProsperityME; city councilor, Westbrook; he is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Kimberley Moore, director, Bureau of Employment Services, Maine Department of Labor

Francine Ngabu, legal program associate, Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project; General Secretary of the Congolese Community of Maine; board vice chair, Maine Association of New Americans

VIP Callers:

Hannah Pingree, director, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future; oversees Maine’s new Office of New Americans

Samantha Funk, manager of workforce programs, Goodwill of Northern New England

Obinna Okani, executive director, Entrepreneurship for All, Maine

Resources:

The recent influx of asylum seekers to Maine—what challenges they face and how people can help | Maine Public

MDOL: Hiring Foreign Workers (maine.gov)

Immigrants may hold a key to solving Maine’s labor shortage (pressherald.com)

Stronger than barriers: Lewiston-Auburn’s immigrant community hustles, thrives with the help of local groups (sunjournal.com)

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith
Slade Moore
See stories by Slade Moore