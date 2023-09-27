© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Secretary William Cohen

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published September 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Secretary Cohen at a lectern
Former Secretary of Defense William Cohen joins us to discuss national and world affairs—and offers his perspective on how to have more meaningful public discourse over the divisive political issues of our times.

William Cohen served as mayor of Bangor (1971-2); U.S. Congressman (ME-2) 1972-8; U.S. Senator (1978-1996); and Secretary of Defense (1997-2001). Secretary Cohen left the Department of Defense and public life in 2001. He and three other former Pentagon officials founded The Cohen Group, a business consulting firm. He is also a Trustee of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Cohen Institute (umaine.edu)

