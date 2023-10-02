© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Indigenous art and storytelling

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published October 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Passamaquoddy Tribe member Dwayne Tomah in buckskins performing with a drum

Storytelling has long played a central role in preserving and sharing Indigenous history and culture. We examine how today's Wabanaki artists convey an understanding of tribal values through music, poetry, dance, visual arts, and other means. We'll also learn how some are introducing Wabanaki studies into Maine classrooms through storytelling.

Panelists:

Mali Obamsawin, award-winning musician; community activist with Sunlight Media Collective and Bomazeen Land Trust; she a member of the Abenaki First Nation

Summer Hart, interdisciplinary artist; her new poetry collection is Boomhouse; she is a member of the Listuguj Mi’gmaq First Nation

Dwayne Tomah, educator, language keeper, storyteller; he is a Passamaquoddy Tribemember

VIP Callers:

John Bear Mitchell, coordinator, Wabanaki Center Outreach and Student Development and Lecturer of Wabanaki Studies and Multicultural Studies, University of Maine in Orono; he has extensive background raising awareness of Wabanaki storytelling; citizen of the Penobscot Nation

Fiona Hopper, social studies teacher; leader & coordinator, Wabanaki Studies, Portland Public Schools

Resources:

Wabanaki Storytelling Through Art & Traditions — exhibit opening, Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine: Oct 9, 2023

Exploding Native Inevitable — exhibition of contemporary Indigenous art, Bates College: Oct 27, 2023 - Mar 4, 2024

Native authors share their culture through stories about Indigenous people in Maine (pressherald.com)

Portland Schools to integrate Wabanaki studies and Black history into curriculum | WGME

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith