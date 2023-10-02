Indigenous art and storytelling
Storytelling has long played a central role in preserving and sharing Indigenous history and culture. We examine how today's Wabanaki artists convey an understanding of tribal values through music, poetry, dance, visual arts, and other means. We'll also learn how some are introducing Wabanaki studies into Maine classrooms through storytelling.
Panelists:
Mali Obamsawin, award-winning musician; community activist with Sunlight Media Collective and Bomazeen Land Trust; she a member of the Abenaki First Nation
Summer Hart, interdisciplinary artist; her new poetry collection is Boomhouse; she is a member of the Listuguj Mi’gmaq First Nation
Dwayne Tomah, educator, language keeper, storyteller; he is a Passamaquoddy Tribemember
VIP Callers:
John Bear Mitchell, coordinator, Wabanaki Center Outreach and Student Development and Lecturer of Wabanaki Studies and Multicultural Studies, University of Maine in Orono; he has extensive background raising awareness of Wabanaki storytelling; citizen of the Penobscot Nation
Fiona Hopper, social studies teacher; leader & coordinator, Wabanaki Studies, Portland Public Schools
Resources:
Wabanaki Storytelling Through Art & Traditions — exhibit opening, Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine: Oct 9, 2023
Exploding Native Inevitable — exhibition of contemporary Indigenous art, Bates College: Oct 27, 2023 - Mar 4, 2024
Native authors share their culture through stories about Indigenous people in Maine (pressherald.com)
Portland Schools to integrate Wabanaki studies and Black history into curriculum | WGME