Maine Calling

Journalist Steve Inskeep discusses his life, career and new book

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published October 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Cover of book Differ We Must alongside profile picture of Steve Inskeep
Maine Public / Steve Inskeep photo by Mike Morgan/NPR

NPR host and best-selling author Steve Inskeep discusses his latest book on how President Abraham Lincoln managed to succeed in a divided America. We’ll learn about Lincoln’s political acumen—as well as possible lessons for leaders in our current age of hyper-partisanship.

Panelist:
Steve Inskeep, host, NPR's Morning Edition and NPR's morning news podcast Up First; journalist who has covered presidential campaigns, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and is featured in leading newspapers and TV news programs; author, Differ We Must, Instant City and Jacksonland

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
