Journalist Steve Inskeep discusses his life, career and new book

NPR host and best-selling author Steve Inskeep discusses his latest book on how President Abraham Lincoln managed to succeed in a divided America. We’ll learn about Lincoln’s political acumen—as well as possible lessons for leaders in our current age of hyper-partisanship.

Panelist:

Steve Inskeep, host, NPR's Morning Edition and NPR's morning news podcast Up First; journalist who has covered presidential campaigns, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and is featured in leading newspapers and TV news programs; author, Differ We Must, Instant City and Jacksonland