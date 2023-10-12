Phytoplankton & Ocean Health

Phytoplankton are tiny, microscopic marine organisms, but they loom large in the health of our ocean ecosystems. They provide food to many of the sea's creatures, and they also consume carbon dioxide. But when their growth gets out of control, it leads to dangerous algal blooms. We'll learn how researchers study phytoplankton to learn about ocean health.

This show is part of Maine Public's multi-media series about outdoors & nature, "Borealis."

Panelists:

Nicole J. Poulton, senior research scientist, phytoplankton ecologist; director, Center for Aquatic Cytometry, Bigelow Laboratory For Ocean Sciences

Catherine Mitchell, senior research scientist, satellite oceanographer, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences

Elizabeth Harvey, associate professor, biological sciences, University of New Hampshire

VIP Caller:

Aimee Neeley, biological oceanographer, senior research scientist, NASA

