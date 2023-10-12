© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Phytoplankton & Ocean Health

By Cindy Han
Published October 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Phytoplankton are tiny, microscopic marine organisms, but they loom large in the health of our ocean ecosystems. They provide food to many of the sea's creatures, and they also consume carbon dioxide. But when their growth gets out of control, it leads to dangerous algal blooms. We'll learn how researchers study phytoplankton to learn about ocean health.
This show is part of Maine Public's multi-media series about outdoors & nature, "Borealis."

Panelists:
Nicole J. Poulton, senior research scientist, phytoplankton ecologist; director, Center for Aquatic Cytometry, Bigelow Laboratory For Ocean Sciences
Catherine Mitchell, senior research scientist, satellite oceanographer, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences
Elizabeth Harvey, associate professor, biological sciences, University of New Hampshire

VIP Caller:
Aimee Neeley, biological oceanographer, senior research scientist, NASA

Resources:
NASA Earth Observatory — What are phytoplankton?
Friends of Casco Bay - Nuisance Algal Bloom Tracking
Algal blooms in Maine Lakes

Maine Calling
