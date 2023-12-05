Diabetes Prevalence & Care

In recent years, the prevalence of diabetes has risen at an alarming rate worldwide, including a marked increase of the disease in young people. We'll learn about the causes and symptoms of diabetes, as well as prevention, treatment and support. And we'll discuss the role that new medications are having on how diabetes is managed.

Panelists:

Dominique Uva, family nurse practitioner, Northern Light Health; formerly withJoslin Diabetes Center in New York

Eric Frohmberg, program director, chronic disease prevention,Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Irwin Brodsky, internist specializing in endocrinology, diabetes & metabolism, MaineHealth

VIP Caller:

Lisa Datsis, nurse, diabetes educator, Northern Light Health Endocrinology and Diabetes Care, Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville