Maine Calling

Diabetes Prevalence & Care

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Medical professional's gloved hands hold a glucometer pricking patient's finger
Maine Public

In recent years, the prevalence of diabetes has risen at an alarming rate worldwide, including a marked increase of the disease in young people. We'll learn about the causes and symptoms of diabetes, as well as prevention, treatment and support. And we'll discuss the role that new medications are having on how diabetes is managed.

Panelists:
Dominique Uva, family nurse practitioner, Northern Light Health; formerly withJoslin Diabetes Center in New York
Eric Frohmberg, program director, chronic disease prevention,Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention
Irwin Brodsky, internist specializing in endocrinology, diabetes & metabolism, MaineHealth

VIP Caller:
Lisa Datsis, nurse, diabetes educator, Northern Light Health Endocrinology and Diabetes Care, Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville

 

Maine Calling
