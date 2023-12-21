We will start the show with updates about the storm impacts, then continue with our scheduled discussion about health insurance.

Open enrollment for health coverage is happening now and goes until January 16, 2024. It can be daunting to sort through health insurance options. Learn how to compare plans, and get answers to your health insurance questions.

Panelists:

Hilary Schneider, director, Office of the Health Insurance Marketplace, Maine Department of Health and Human Services

Kate Ende, policy director, Consumers for Affordable Health Care

Joanne Rawlings-Sekunda, director, Consumer Health Care Division, Maine Bureau of Insurance