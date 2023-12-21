© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Health
Maine Calling

Health Insurance Options

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
We will start the show with updates about the storm impacts, then continue with our scheduled discussion about health insurance.

Open enrollment for health coverage is happening now and goes until January 16, 2024. It can be daunting to sort through health insurance options. Learn how to compare plans, and get answers to your health insurance questions.

Panelists:
Hilary Schneider, director, Office of the Health Insurance Marketplace, Maine Department of Health and Human Services
Kate Ende, policy director, Consumers for Affordable Health Care
Joanne Rawlings-Sekunda, director, Consumer Health Care Division, Maine Bureau of Insurance

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
