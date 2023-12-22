Best & Overlooked Books

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Dec 1, 2023); no calls will be taken.

We heard from book lovers about the books they most enjoyed recently, including novels, nonfiction, graphic novels, poetry and more—some by Maine authors. Tune in for suggestions for what to read – or to give as gifts.

Panelists:

Hannah Lafferrandre, manager, Sherman's Maine Coast Book Shop in Portland

Gibson Fay-Leblanc, writer, poet; executive director, Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance

Josh Christie, co-owner of Print: A Bookstore; author, beer educator

VIP Caller:

Paul Burlin, author; professor emeritus of history, University of New England

Emily Connelly, assistant editor, AudioFile magazine

Click here to see the list of books mentioned on-air and recommended by our panelists/VIP callers/listeners as well as recommendations emailed to us and posted on our Facebook/Instagram pages.