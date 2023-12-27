Joshua Chamberlain

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 28, 2023); no calls will be taken.

On Great Fields: The Life and Unlikely Heroism of Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain is a new biography by award-winning author Ronald C. White. We'll learn about Chamberlain's life, his leadership of the 20th Maine Infantry at the Battle of Gettysburg, and why he is remembered for his role in the Union victory.

Panelists:

Ronald C. White, historian; best-selling author of American Ulysses and Lincoln in Private

Larissa Vigue Picard, executive director, Pejepscot History Center