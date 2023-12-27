© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Joshua Chamberlain

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
https://www.ronaldcwhite.com/books/joshua-lawrence-chamberlain/

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 28, 2023); no calls will be taken.

On Great Fields: The Life and Unlikely Heroism of Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain is a new biography by award-winning author Ronald C. White. We'll learn about Chamberlain's life, his leadership of the 20th Maine Infantry at the Battle of Gettysburg, and why he is remembered for his role in the Union victory.

Panelists:
Ronald C. White, historian; best-selling author of American Ulysses and Lincoln in Private
Larissa Vigue Picard, executive director, Pejepscot History Center

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
