Health
Maine Calling

Hearing Care

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Almost 30 million American adults need hearing aids, but only about 16 percent get hearing aids. We'll learn when to get checked by an audiologist or a hearing instrument specialist—and what sorts of hearing aids and other options are available. We'll also find out what to know about children experiencing hearing impairment.

Panelists:
Krista Riccioni, doctor of audiology, Yarmouth Audiology
Nicole Duncan, doctor of audiology specializing in pediatric hearing loss; clinical lead, Warren Center for Speech and Hearing ,Penobscot Community Health Care

VIP Caller:
Laurie Mack, executive director, Northeast Hearing & Speech

Maine Calling
