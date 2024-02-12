Hearing Care

Almost 30 million American adults need hearing aids, but only about 16 percent get hearing aids. We'll learn when to get checked by an audiologist or a hearing instrument specialist—and what sorts of hearing aids and other options are available. We'll also find out what to know about children experiencing hearing impairment.

Panelists:

Krista Riccioni, doctor of audiology, Yarmouth Audiology

Nicole Duncan, doctor of audiology specializing in pediatric hearing loss; clinical lead, Warren Center for Speech and Hearing ,Penobscot Community Health Care

VIP Caller:

Laurie Mack, executive director, Northeast Hearing & Speech