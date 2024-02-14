© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Dating Later in Life

By Keith Shortall,
Cindy Han
Published February 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
About a third of American adults over the age of 50 are single. What is dating like during the later phase of life? We'll learn about trends in dating among older people, what some of the challenges and advantages are—and how to find a good match. We'll also hear about the role of physical and emotional intimacy later in life.

Panelists:
Marilyn Gugliucci, director, geriatrics research; director, U-ExCEL Older Adult Fitness/Wellness Program, University of New England
Noreen Rochester, founder & matchmaker, Cara Matchmakingbased in Portland

VIP Caller:
Colleen McClain, research associate, Pew Research Center

