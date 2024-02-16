DEI Backlash

Since 2020, the increased attention to racial justice has led to calls for more diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in our society. Companies and institutions have made greater efforts to raise awareness of diverse backgrounds and to be more inclusive in hiring. But recently, DEI initiatives have prompted a backlash among certain segments. We discuss the goals of DEI efforts, why some object to them, and how to move forward.

Panelists:

Judith Josiah Martin, instructor, School of Social Work, University of Maine; training consultant; community advocate

Dustin Ward, president/founder, It is Time; racial equity and reconciliation advocate; former pastor; select board member, New Gloucester

Michael Cato, senior vice president and chief information Officer, Bowdoin College