© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Politics
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published February 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Chellie Pingree standing wearing glasses and light blue blazer and scarf
https://pingree.house.gov/

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree joins us to discuss the latest news from the Nation’s Capital, including funding for the war in Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza, House debates over short- and long-term funding issues, and immigration policy.

Panelist:
Chellie Pingree was first elected to represent Maine’s 1st Congressional District in 2008. She currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee, chairing the Subcommittee on Interior and the Environment, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, and Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs. She also sits on the House Agriculture Committee.

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith