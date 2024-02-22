U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree joins us to discuss the latest news from the Nation’s Capital, including funding for the war in Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza, House debates over short- and long-term funding issues, and immigration policy.

Panelist:

Chellie Pingree was first elected to represent Maine’s 1st Congressional District in 2008. She currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee, chairing the Subcommittee on Interior and the Environment, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, and Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs. She also sits on the House Agriculture Committee.